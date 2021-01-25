Contrasting REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and REX American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.39%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% REX American Resources 1.05% 0.87% 0.80%

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, indicating that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and REX American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 10.55 -$7.53 million N/A N/A REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.25 $7.43 million $1.18 73.63

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

