Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,050. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

