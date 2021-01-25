Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.44.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.
NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,050. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
