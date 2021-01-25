Cormark Comments on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) stock opened at C$8.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

