Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.22 on Monday. Perseus Mining Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78.

About Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

