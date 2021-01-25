Cormark Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.43) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($26.45). Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $28.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FFH. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

TSE:FFH opened at C$451.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$451.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$416.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.12. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$319.37 and a 52 week high of C$637.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.74 billion.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $13.008 per share. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

