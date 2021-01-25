County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lifted to Outperform at Hovde Group

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $629,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,889 shares of company stock valued at $962,660. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.