COVA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,444.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $459,168.11 and $21,444.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00073043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.15 or 0.00806251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.53 or 0.04261203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017576 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.