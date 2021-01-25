Cowen Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,640.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,360.35.

CMG stock opened at $1,494.18 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,508.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,382.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,276.76.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

