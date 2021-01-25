Cred Price Tops $0.0021 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Cred has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Cred coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Cred has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00741964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.06 or 0.04217105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017501 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

