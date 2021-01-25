Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of CS stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

