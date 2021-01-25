Credit Suisse Group Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LRCX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.54.

LRCX stock opened at $571.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

