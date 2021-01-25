Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMADY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -233.16 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $86.19.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

