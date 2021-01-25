Credits (CS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $91,151.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Credits has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $91,151.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

