Critical Contrast: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 23.27% 6.08% 3.12% Regency Centers 4.51% 1.01% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 4 1 2.67 Regency Centers 1 6 5 0 2.33

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $31.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $47.08, suggesting a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Regency Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 9.02 $39.19 million $1.60 19.49 Regency Centers $1.13 billion 7.03 $239.43 million $3.89 12.06

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

