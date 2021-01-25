Croda International’s (COIHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

