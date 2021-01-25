Crowd Machine Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $56,708.68 and $89.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00070485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00747703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.34 or 0.04193746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016901 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

CMCT is a token. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

