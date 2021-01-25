Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE:CCI opened at $158.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

