Crown Price Down 10.5% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $2,749.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,293.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.64 or 0.01332531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00536792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002328 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005904 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,423,759 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

