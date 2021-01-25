Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 80,391 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

CIBR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.38. 68,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,021. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

