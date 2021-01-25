Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BYLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.67. 22,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,402. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

