Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $4.64 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 3.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.22% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,795,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,211,000 after acquiring an additional 193,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,784,000 after buying an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,016,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 115,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 931,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,481,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

