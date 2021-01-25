Crumly & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.11. 35,739,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,247,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $328.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

