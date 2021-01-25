Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 16,544 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,042,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,978,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.86. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,014. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.