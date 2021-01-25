Cryoport (CYRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX):

1/19/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

1/14/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,569. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

Get Cryoport Inc alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.