Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.22% of Cryoport worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 2,518.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 179,636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.55. 25,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,569. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

