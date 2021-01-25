Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $975,627.71 and approximately $440.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.00766084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.23 or 0.04223687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

