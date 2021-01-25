Cryptocean Market Cap Tops $6.65 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002431 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $2,216.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00741964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.06 or 0.04217105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017501 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

