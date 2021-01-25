CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $43,435.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072169 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00802864 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048983 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.34 or 0.04297290 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017304 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.
