Crypton (CRP) Achieves Market Cap of $854,538.97

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Crypton has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $854,538.97 and $26.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00127231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00770356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,095,743 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

Crypton Coin Trading

Crypton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

