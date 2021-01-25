Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0793 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $2,565.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.18 or 0.00777377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.60 or 0.04217517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017642 BTC.

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

