Cube (AUTO) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Cube has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $6.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00791754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.53 or 0.04275861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.