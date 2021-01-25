Curio (CUR) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Curio has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a market cap of $553,252.45 and approximately $19,597.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00740635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.12 or 0.04172287 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016846 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

