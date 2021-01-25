CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million.

CURO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CURO Group by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

