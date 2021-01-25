Curve DAO Token Trading Up 37% This Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $413.74 million and $298.20 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00006460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00802864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.34 or 0.04297290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017304 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,419,811,476 coins and its circulating supply is 199,096,688 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.