CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.0353 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $4.49 million and $16,245.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00149005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010375 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 131,178,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,178,030 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

