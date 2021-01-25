Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 5,282 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,634,000 after purchasing an additional 199,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,299,000 after purchasing an additional 207,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.