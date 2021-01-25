Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 6,482 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 2.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $35.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

