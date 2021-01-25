Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 662.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $52.41.

