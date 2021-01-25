Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $15.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,288 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $71.19 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.