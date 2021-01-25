Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after buying an additional 657,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 973,467 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after buying an additional 208,248 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 651,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $45.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

