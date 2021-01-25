Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $32.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.