Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,493 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.16 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

