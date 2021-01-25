CWV Chain (CWV) Hits Market Cap of $7.12 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $22,529.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

