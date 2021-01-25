CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.74

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.74 and last traded at $73.74, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

