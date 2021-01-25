CyberVein (CVT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.84 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $99.99 million and $4.84 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

