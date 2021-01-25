(CZQ.TO) (TSE:CZQ) Shares Up 12.1%

(CZQ.TO) (TSE:CZQ) was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 41,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 10,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

About (CZQ.TO) (TSE:CZQ)

Continental Precious Minerals Inc is an exploration-stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The Company is focused on the natural resources industry, which includes portfolio investments in common shares of other companies involved in exploration, development and production of natural resources.

