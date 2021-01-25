DA Davidson Comments on Tractor Supply’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $155.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

