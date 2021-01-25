DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $18.56 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $18.56 million and $2,132.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00739934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.85 or 0.04182455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016766 BTC.

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

