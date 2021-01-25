DAD Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. DAD has a market cap of $17.94 million and approximately $7,047.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00792627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.34 or 0.04310097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017567 BTC.



DAD (DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one



DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

