Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average is $217.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

